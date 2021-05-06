The Vigo County School Corp. will offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for high school students the last week of May, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
The Vigo County Health Department will administer Pfizer vaccinations at the three high schools: West Vigo on May 25; South Vigo, May 26; and North Vigo, May 27.
Students ages 16 or older will be able to get vaccinated; those who are 16 and 17 must have signed parental consent forms, which have been given to parents to fill out.
When students receive the first shot, they will also be registered for a second dose, which will be administered at the health department.
"We wanted to offer access to the first shot for [high school students] who wanted it," Riley said.
In an initial survey, about 160 families/students expressed interest. The actual number who use the high school clinics may be lower because in the meantime, students may go to other vaccination sites. "We felt it was important to provide access for students who may find it difficult to get an appointment," Riley said.
Vaccination is important and will lead to fewer disruptions at school, he said. "If you are fully vaccinated, you don't have to quarantine as a result of close contact [with someone who has COVID], unless you have symptoms," he said.
