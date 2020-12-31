The Vigo County School Corp. will conduct three community meetings to discuss the district’s enrollment issues, how to rightsize the district’s number of schools to current and projected enrollment and how a planned high school project fits into these plans.
The proposed closing/consolidation of West Vigo Elementary and Deming Elementary Schools will also be discussed.
The meetings will include a presentation, breakout sessions for participants, and an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions. A method for virtual participation in breakout sessions and a way to view the session online will be announced when details are finalized.
The meetings are scheduled for:
Thursday, Jan. 7
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Each meeting will be conducted from 6-8 p.m. at the West Vigo Conference Center attached to West Vigo Elementary School. In-person attendance will be subject to state recommendations for public gatherings per the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map.
