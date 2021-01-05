The Vigo County School Corp. will conduct three community meetings to discuss the district’s enrollment issues, how to rightsize the district’s number of schools and how a planned high school project fits into these plans.
The proposed closing/consolidation of West Vigo Elementary and Deming Elementary Schools will also be discussed.
RSVPs are required, and each meeting will be limited to 50 in-person attendees and 100 virtual attendees. Those choosing to attend virtually will be e-mailed instructions on the day of the meeting they select. If Vigo County’s status on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map changes, these limits may change.
Those interested should RSVP by visiting tinyurl.com/VCSCcommunitymeetingRSVP.
The meetings will include a presentation, breakout sessions for participants, and an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions.
The meetings are scheduled for:
Thursday, Jan. 7 (at West Vigo Conference Center)
Wednesday, Jan. 13 (at West Vigo Conference Center)
Tuesday, Jan. 19 (change: now at Deming Elementary School)
Each meeting will be conducted from 6-8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.