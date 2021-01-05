Vigo County School Corp. logo

The Vigo County School Corp. will conduct three community meetings to discuss the district’s enrollment issues, how to rightsize the district’s number of schools and how a planned high school project fits into these plans.

The proposed closing/consolidation of West Vigo Elementary and Deming Elementary Schools will also be discussed.

RSVPs are required, and each meeting will be limited to 50 in-person attendees and 100 virtual attendees. Those choosing to attend virtually will be e-mailed instructions on the day of the meeting they select. If Vigo County’s status on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map changes, these limits may change.

Those interested should RSVP by visiting tinyurl.com/VCSCcommunitymeetingRSVP.

The meetings will include a presentation, breakout sessions for participants, and an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions.

The meetings are scheduled for:

Thursday, Jan. 7 (at West Vigo Conference Center)

Wednesday, Jan. 13 (at West Vigo Conference Center)

Tuesday, Jan. 19 (change: now at Deming Elementary School)

Each meeting will be conducted from 6-8 p.m.

