The Vigo County School Corp. will conduct the second of three community meetings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the district’s enrollment issues, how to rightsize the district’s number of schools to current and projected enrollment, and how a planned high school project fits into these plans.
The proposed closing/repurposing of West Vigo Elementary and Deming Elementary schools will also be discussed. A committee has recommended closure of the two schools at the end of the 2020-21 academic year, and the district would then repurpose those facilities.
The session will take place at the West Vigo Elementary Conference Center.
The meeting will include a presentation, breakout sessions for participants, and an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions. It also will include a review of accomplishments in the first year of the district's strategic plan as well as the status of district finances. The district is not conducting a State of the Schools presentation this year.
Those interested must RSVP to attend either the in-person or the virtual version of the meeting. Visit tinyurl.com/VCSCcommunitymeetingRSVP to RSVP. A link to the virtual platform will be sent on the day of the event to all who RSVP for the virtual version.
A third meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. next Tuesday at Deming elementary.
The in-person attendance is limited to 50 attendees, due to Vigo County’s “orange” status on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map; future in-person attendance limitations may change due to status changes. Virtual attendance is limited to 100 attendees per evening so that the district has enough breakout room facilitators.
The meeting will include the following power point presentation:
