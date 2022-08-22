Vigo County School Corp. teachers and staff are soon expected to receive training that provides them options and could help save lives if an active shooter event should ever take place.
The School Board endorsed the ALICE Training Monday night and approved a motion for a two-hour school delay for students one day in September that would enable all teachers and staff to take half of the four-hour training program. ALICE calls for two hours of online training and two hours of in-person training.
"I would like to enact this training as quickly as possible," said Superintendent Rob Haworth.
The date of the two-hour delay has yet to be determined, but the district will announce it once it is decided.
The district would then work with the teachers association and other employee groups on how to provide the other two hours of training, such as during faculty meetings or before or after school, Haworth said.
ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate. Begun in 2000, it is a widely used method of active shooter response training.
Shawn Keen, Terre Haute police chief who has provided ALICE Training for the past four years outside of his duties as chief, explained the program and why he is so passionate about it.
"Traditionally, what we've seen is a reliance on lockdowns in classrooms. It doesn't account for other options, and that's what ALICE does," he said in an interview after the meeting.
In an active shooter situation, the primary goal would be to evacuate, if possible. "That is always your best bet. Get away from the danger," Keen said.
But if lockdown is necessary, there are other options that teachers and staff can employ. "I think we owe it to them to give them other options" than just everyone going into a classroom, locking the door and waiting for police, he said.
The Vigo County School Corp. is in better shape than most other districts because it has armed school protection officers in every school. "We are at an advantage," Keen said. "But I still think that other layer is necessary."
Loss of life "can be enormous" in a minute or less, "so why not do everything we can to give everyone every tool possible to respond. Hopefully we never have to, but I'd rather be prepared and have these options. That's why I'm so passionate about it," Keen said.
Board member Amy Lore, who has two children in school, said she's spent a lot of time reading about school safety.
Too often in some of the active shooter situations around the country, there has been a pattern where there isn't collaboration among those working in schools; there has not been the necessary flow of information and the schools don't have armed officers in the buildings, she said.
But in Vigo County schools, "We do have those things," the collaboration, flow of information and armed protection officers in every school, she said. That helps give her peace of mind.
While the district has done much to ensure school safety, "We need to continue to prepare our staff for the unfathomable possibility of an active shooter in one of our schools," said Tom Balitewicz, VCSC director of student services.
At the end of the last school year, during a meeting with local law enforcement, it was recommended that ALICE Training be provided to district employees, Balitewicz said. Some VCSC staff members have received training to become ALICE trainers.
Balitewicz explained the acronym for ALICE: A is alert for the first sign of trouble; L is for lockdown; I is to inform, or communicate in plain language to those affected; C is to counter the threat through distance, noise, movement or other measures; E is to evacuate when it's safe to do so.
Use of ALICE Training is taught at schools across the country, Keen said. He believes it "is probably the best program out there" to train school staff.
He also noted that as teachers or other staff learn ALICE, what they later convey to students is age appropriate. For example, ALICE does not teach "counters" for children in grades K-5 because they are too young and too small.
But in secondary schools, if an active shooter is getting into a classroom, ALICE teaches to "counter," Keen explained,
"We don’t huddle together in a room. We don't make ourselves a single target. We spread out in that room," he said. A teacher might instruct students to take anything heavy and use it.
The cost to the district for the program is $40,000, which would be paid to ALICE Training.
