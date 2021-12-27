A referendum for three brand new Vigo County School Corp. high schools is unlikely to pass, says superintendent Rob Haworth, who focused a presentation on two options calling for a combination of new construction/renovation.
"We left the board considering Option 1 and Option 2, understanding that's probably where my recommendation will be, in one of those two options," he said after Monday's school board meeting. Options 1 and 2 call for new construction/renovation, while Option 3 is for new high schools.
Recent polling data indicated that average voters would not support Option 3, he said.
A preliminary determination hearing took place at the administration offices, and the public had an opportunity to comment; 10 people did so. A second hearing is expected to take place Jan. 13, when Haworth will present a formal recommendation.
The school board will then vote on whether to pursue a high school project and referendum, potentially for the May ballot.
The school board will be making a decision with long-term consequences, he said. He described it as a "generational decision," one that benefits not only students and educators, but also the community's ability to attract and retain people and new business.
Haworth presented data from community meetings, surveys and online thought exchange opportunities. Those who attended public meetings in spring or fall or provided Thought Exchange feedback "overwhelmingly" supported new high schools, or Option 3.
However, the recent polling of voters shows "there is probably not going to be enough support to win Option 3," Haworth told reporters.
Those who came to a meeting and heard a presentation "valued Options 3 and 2 much higher than 1," he said.
Option 1 would use a $160 million referendum for new academic spaces and $100 million through existing debt service and short term bonds for renovation projects of non-academic spaces over time. Part of the referendum would be used for renovations.
But by using existing debt service, the high school renovations would take more time and might be in competition with other VCSC schools that need projects, Haworth said. "That is a longer march to get your high schools where you want them."
Option 2, which involves a $260 million referendum, calls for new academic spaces at all three high schools as well as renovated non-academic spaces. All three schools would be done at the same time.
Option 2 represents one cohesive project, officials say. By funding the entire project with a referendum fund, the entire project can occur at once.
According to Haworth, Option 2, "leaves us room to use (existing) debt service for other school projects as needed."
Option 2 "has the best chance of creating a 25- to 30-year facility plan for our district," Haworth said.
With Option 1, "You're talking about a high school project," he said.
With Option 2, "You're talking about an opportunity to create a facility plan for the community that includes the high schools."
The recent poll, done by a professional polling group, was done Nov. 29/30 of Vigo County "likely general election voters." The sample size was 300, with a margin of error plus or minus 5.7%
The polling data indicated that about 60% of voters would support Option 1, which calls for a $160 million referendum. "You could win that one tomorrow," Haworth said.
Meanwhile, about 47% of those polled indicated they strongly support or somewhat support Option 2, which calls for a $260 million referendum. Meanwhile, 45.5% somewhat or strongly opposed Option 2. Haworth suggested the option had a 50/50 chance of passing.
With Option 3, 53.6% somewhat or strongly opposed it. Just 39.3% strongly or somewhat supported it.
Ten people spoke during a public comment period, most favoring moving ahead with a project. West Vigo High School science teacher Lora Kane detailed how facility limits impact classroom education and make doing labs very difficult.
"We have had and will continue to have water, HVAC, technology and plumbing issues because our buildings are older," she said. "They need serious updates to meet the needs of not only current but future students."
Brad Kesler, a former West Vigo high School janitor, advocated for brand new high schools. He praised the board and district for its transparent process. He expressed disappointment that more people didn't attend meetings or participate in the many opportunities to provide feedback.
John Collett, local businessman and chairman of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce board, supports Option 2. "We have to do something," he said. "Doing nothing is not an option."
High school facility improvements are important in attracting new business to the community, Collett said. "We can pass Option 2," he said, although it will take a lot of work and education of voters.
Brian Kooistra, a business leader and chief operating officer for Garmong Construction Services, also supports Option 2. He believes it strikes the right balance and provides the type of educational facilities the community requires "without going beyond our means."
Such an investment will mean future growth for the community, he said. It also will help companies such as Garmong attract new employees.
Leah Myers requested the board to postpone a referendum until the fall election, rather than in May. Four months would not provide enough time to educate the public and win support for a referendum, she said. Also, primary turnout is low.
After the meeting, Haworth acknowledged that winning support for a referendum will require engaging many more people in a number of different ways — whether by phone, through social media or interacting with them "where they are at, as opposed to expecting them to show up for a Tuesday night meeting."
A project is important and necessary, he said. "Your hope for your high school is that it lifts instruction up. I believe that here, in our high schools, it actually takes away, deters from the teacher's ability to deliver instruction."
