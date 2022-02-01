Due to a Winter Storm Warning from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Friday, all Vigo County School Corp. students will have a weather-related eLearning day Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Extracurricular activities and events, including all practices, are canceled Wednesday.
In preparation for inclement weather, teachers have provided guidance to their students regarding eLearning routines and classwork.
Additional information regarding Thursday and Friday will be forthcoming.
Per the Indiana Department of Education, an eLearning Day will count toward the 180 instructional day requirement.
