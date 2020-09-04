A student at Rio Grande Elementary School and a staff member at Meadows Elementary School who were on school grounds during their infectious period have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Vigo County School Corp. is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts, according to a news release from Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
Riley said students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the Vigo County Health Department.
The student was in the “A” cohort, according to the release.
"The Vigo County School Corporation prioritizes the safety of its students and staff and will continue to enforce mitigation procedures to protect our community," Riley said.
