Due to concerns about staff availability, all Vigo County School Corp. schools will extend remote learning through Friday, Dec. 18.
The district hopes to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 4, after winter break.
The district will continue to work with the VCSC COVID-19 Task Force, the Vigo County Teachers Association, and local public health and healthcare leaders to determine the educational model offered on Jan. 4, with the hope of offering as much in-person learning as possible at that time, according to a VCSC news release.
Title I pre-Kindergarten programs are also postponed until at least Jan. 4.
Free grab-and-go meals will be available at the front door of each school from 11-noon each remote learning day. The package will include a breakfast and a lunch.
WiFi-enabled buses will be dispatched throughout the county, and a list at vigoschools.org will be updated with times and locations. All VCSC buildings have internet that can be accessed from the parking lot.
The central administration building and general services buildings are closed to the public until Monday due to a lack of available staff to respond to visitors to the building. Many staff members in those buildings continue to work on site.
People who need to contact the central administrative building can call 812-462-4011 and leave a message.
