The Vigo County School Corp. has scheduled 10 community meetings in November to discuss the three proposed high school facilities projects and seek community feedback on the best path forward.
The district held the first virtual community meeting on Thursday and one more virtual community meeting is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Details of the proposed plans can be found at tinyurl.com/vcscuncommon.
All nine in-person community meetings will be held at elementary, middle, and high schools across the district and will start at 6 p.m.
The community meetings will feature a presentation from the VCSC administrative team and will include four opportunities for live, interactive community feedback using Thought Exchange.
The district will collect the feedback over the month of November from the nine in-person community meetings and two virtual community meetings to help determine the best path forward towards a potential May 2022 building referendum.
In the state of Indiana, the only way to complete a significant building project over $17 million dollars is to hold a community-wide referendum.
Dates include:
Tuesday, Nov. 2 (7 p.m.) — Virtual meeting, direct link: https://youtu.be/oHVe3-fphU8.
Thursday, Nov. 4 (6 p.m.) — In-person: Lost Creek, Dixie Bee, Sugar Creek Consolidated.
Wednesday, Nov. 10 (6 p.m.) — In-person: Riley, Otter Creek, Sarah Scott.
Tuesday, Nov.16 (6 p.m.) — In-person: North Vigo High School.
Wednesday, Nov. 17 (6 p.m.) — In-person: South Vigo High School, West Vigo Middle School/High School.
The community is encouraged to attend a meeting, learn more about the proposed projects, and offer feedback for the next stage of the process.
