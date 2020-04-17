The Vigo County School Corp. said today it will continue limited on-site staffing through May 1.
The announcement came in response to Gov. Eric Holcob's statement this afternoon that he will be extending Indiana’s stay-at-home order.
The central administrative office remains closed to the public, although the public can still call the office at 812- 462-4011 and leave a message.
The district had originally announced it would operate with a limited number of on-site employees until April 6, then April 20 as Holcomb extended the stay-at-home order the first time.
VSCS said it will continue to encourage our employees to stay at home by extending its policy through May 1. Hourly employees will continue working remotely and are engaged in professional development or assisting in remote learning efforts.
If the governor extends a stay-at-home order past May 1, the district said it would likely extend this policy.
