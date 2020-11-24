The Vigo County School Corp. on Tuesday reported positive COVID-19 cases affecting six students and staff who were on school grounds during their infectious periods.
• Rio Grande Elementary School: 1 staff member.
• Adult Education: 2 staff members.
• Riley Elementary School: 1 student.
• Fayette Elementary School: 1 student.
• Bus driver serving Terre Town Elementary.
The Vigo County School Corp. is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.