Vigo County School Corp. has announced six additional COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to a news release from VCSC.
The following positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff who were on school grounds during their infectious periods were reported Thursday:
• Terre Haute North High School: 1 staff member
• Hoosier Prairie Elementary School: 1 student
• DeVaney Elementary School: 1 student, 1 staff member
• Farrington Grove Elementary School: 1 staff member
• Dixie Bee Elementary School: 1 student
The Vigo County School Corporation is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer.
