Students at Riley Elementary, Meadows Elementary, and West Vigo High School, as well as a staff member for an alternative program, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Vigo County School Corp. reported Monday night.
The students and staff who tested positive were on school grounds during their infectious periods.
The Vigo County School Corp. is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.