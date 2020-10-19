COVID-19 coronavirus Outbreak

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

 HOGP

Students at Riley Elementary, Meadows Elementary, and West Vigo High School, as well as a staff member for an alternative program, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Vigo County School Corp. reported Monday night.

The students and staff who tested positive were on school grounds during their infectious periods.

The Vigo County School Corp. is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.

Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer.

