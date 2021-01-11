The Vigo County School Corp. is reporting that nine students and three staff who tested positive for COVID-19 were on school grounds during their infectious periods.
Eight schools are affected.
•Terre Haute North High School: 2 students (1 A Cohort, 1 B Cohort).
•Woodrow Wilson Middle School: 1 student (A Cohort).
•Lost Creek Elementary School: 1 student.
•Otter Creek Middle School: 1 student (A Cohort).
•West Vigo High School: 1 student (A Cohort).
•Davis Park Elementary School: 1 staff member.
•Terre Haute South High School: 2 staff members, 2 students (1 A Cohort, 1 B Cohort).
•DeVaney Elementary School: 1 student.
The district is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer.
