The Vigo County School Corp. reported four additional positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff who were on school grounds during their infectious periods were reported today.
• Meadows Elementary School: 1 staff member
• Lost Creek Elementary School: 1 student, 1 staff member
• A bus driver serving DeVaney Elementary School
The Vigo County School Corp. is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.