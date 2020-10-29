A student at Davis Park Elementary School, a student at Riley Elementary School, a staff member at Honey Creek Middle School, and two students at West Vigo High School who were on school grounds during their infectious periods have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Vigo County School Corp.
The Vigo County School Corporation is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer.
