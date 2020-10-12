The Vigo County School Corp. this afternoon (Monday, Oct. 12) reported eight new cases of COVID-19 infection.

The cases reflect positive tests recorded over the weekend and the end of last week.

The findings were reported by the Vigo County Health Department to the Vigo County School Corp. on Sunday night.

The new cases were present in six of the corporation’s 27 schools, which the district said reflects wider community spread but not necessarily spread within the schools.

The cases include:

• One student at Deming Elementary School;

• One staff member at Fuqua Elementary School;

• One staff member and one student at Rio Grande Elementary School;

• One staff member at Terre Town Elementary School;

• One staff member and one student (B cohort) at Otter Creek Middle School;

• One student (B cohort) at Terre Haute South High School.

Students and staff have been notified, and they only will need to quarantine if contacted by a contact tracer.

The district is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers.

In a news release, the school corporation said it will continue to work with the Vigo County Health Department and the COVID-19 Task Force to consider the proposed plan to return high school students to the classroom five days per week.

Only one of the eight cases appeared in a high school setting, the school district noted.

As of Monday's state report, Vigo County has a 6.1% seven-day positivity rate, but the health department has recently reported an uptick in cases that can be traced to large gatherings outside of school.

The district said it prioritizes the safety of its students and staff and will continue to enforce mitigation procedures.