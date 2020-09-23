Vigo County School Corp. COVID-19 dashboard

Vigo County School Corp. COVID-19 dashboard

The number of students and staff positive for COVID-19 is down, and the number of students quarantined is down as well, according to the latest Vigo County School Corp.  COVID-19 Dashboard, updated each Wednesday.

The dashboard is available at vigoschools.org.

The latest dashboard shows:

- 2 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days, down from 4 last week.

- 2 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days, down from 3 last week.

- 30 students actively quarantined, down from 75 last week.

- 12 staff actively quarantined, up from 10 last week

A video interview with Dr. Rob Haworth is available on the Vigo County School Corporation YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/J_Xzrp6s4x4.

The district reminds families to continue assessing their child each day for symptoms of COVID-19 to keep our community safe.

Tags

Recommended for you