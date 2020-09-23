The number of students and staff positive for COVID-19 is down, and the number of students quarantined is down as well, according to the latest Vigo County School Corp. COVID-19 Dashboard, updated each Wednesday.
The dashboard is available at vigoschools.org.
The latest dashboard shows:
- 2 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days, down from 4 last week.
- 2 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days, down from 3 last week.
- 30 students actively quarantined, down from 75 last week.
- 12 staff actively quarantined, up from 10 last week
A video interview with Dr. Rob Haworth is available on the Vigo County School Corporation YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/J_Xzrp6s4x4.
The district reminds families to continue assessing their child each day for symptoms of COVID-19 to keep our community safe.
