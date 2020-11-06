The Vigo County School Corp. is reporting positive COVID-19 cases at four schools, according to a news release issued Thursday evening.
The students and staff were on school grounds during their infectious periods.
-Rio Grande Elementary School: 1 staff member.
-West Vigo Middle School: 1 student.
-Otter Creek Middle School: 1 student.
-Lost Creek Elementary School: 1 student.
The school district is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer.
