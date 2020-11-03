Today, the Vigo County School Corp. is reporting COVID cases affecting four schools, a bus driver and a daycare staffer.
The students and staff affected were on school grounds during their infectious periods, according to a district news release.
The cases reported are as follows:
-Terre Haute South High School: 2 students.
-West Vigo High School: 2 students.
-Terre Haute North High School: 1 student.
-Hoosier Prairie Elementary School: 1 student.
-One bus driver serving Consolidated, West Vigo Middle/High.
-VCSC Daycare: 1 staff member.
The district is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer.
