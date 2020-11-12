The Vigo County School Corp. on Thursday night reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 infection.
The following cases among students and staff who were on school grounds during their infectious periods were reported Thursday, according to the district's daily COVID-19 digest.
• Meadows Elementary School: 1 staff member, 1 student;
• Lost Creek Elementary School: 1 staff member;
• Sugar Grove Elementary School: 1 student;
• Sarah Scott Middle School: 1 staff member;
• Rio Grande Elementary School: 3 students;
• Terre Haute North High School: 1 staff member;
• DeVaney Elementary School: 1 student;
• Terre Town Elementary School: 1 student;
• Farrington Grove Elementary School: 1 student;
• Riley Elementary School: 1 staff member;
• Honey Creek Middle School: 1 staff member;
• 1 bus driver serving West Vigo Middle/High School.
The school corporation said it is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts. Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer.
