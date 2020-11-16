The Vigo County School Corp. reported several more positive COVID-19 cases Monday evening.
The following positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff who were on school grounds during their infectious periods were reported Monday:
• Lost Creek Elementary School: 2 students
• Woodrow Wilson Middle School: 1 student
• West Vigo Elementary School: 1 staff member
• Otter Creek Middle School: 4 students
• Hoosier Prairie Elementary School: 1 student
• Sugar Grove Elementary School: 1 student
• Terre Town Elementary School: 2 students
The Vigo County School Corporation said it is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer, the VCSC said in a news release.
