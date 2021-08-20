The Vigo County School Corp. has convened a new COVID-19 advisory group that includes a wide range of community medical professionals to advise the district on its COVID policies, including masking.
It met recently and recommended the school district maintain its school re-entry policy as it is, including a required masking policy approved by the board at its Aug. 9 meeting.
Also, as of Friday morning, the district had 49 students who were positive for COVID and 143 students on quarantine; most of those who have COVID were positive before school started and have not been to school, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
Of the 143 on quarantine, some of them were on quarantine before school started.
The district also reported that nine staff are positive, and 11 are on quarantine.
"In my 22 years of school leadership, COVID has been the greatest challenge and an unsolvable mystery," said Superintendent Rob Haworth in a video released this evening to the school community.
In listening to the new advisory group, which represent diverse viewpoints, "'The consensus is COVID is real and it's evolving to be more of a concern for children, and, masks slow the spread. That's their perspective from caring for COVID patients over the last year and a half in Vigo County," Haworth said in the video.
The district has to follow quarantine rules established by the Vigo County Health Department and the state Department of Health, he said.
Quarantines are a reality, "and if we have to move to remote learning at some schools, it will be because of quarantine numbers and staff availability," Haworth stated. But quarantines are disruptive, so the district must do what it can to layer mitigation strategies when there are a high number of local cases so it can keep quarantine numbers low.
Those mitigation tools include distancing, washing hands, staying home when sick and getting tested if there are symptoms — "and yes, masks," Haworth said.
Masks aren't perfect, but the first question the health department asks if a person tests positive is if they were masked, Haworth said. The answer determines who is quarantined.
"The medical consensus is that they [masks] help contain droplets that carry the virus," Haworth said. "Masks keep our quarantine numbers low. They keep our schools open. So in times of considerable spread, like the past few weeks in Vigo County, masks will be part of our school day."
Several school districts in Indiana have gone to virtual learning because of quarantines. Moving schools to virtual learning "is a nightmare," Haworth said. Vigo County wants to avoid that.
As VCSC makes changes to its COVID-19 plan moving forward, Haworth has asked a group of local medical professionals to join a new COVID-19 advisory team, and its task is to look at how to keep kids in school. It will come to a consensus about the VCSC plan the week before each school board meeting.
That consensus will inform Haworth's recommendation to the school board, "which we will share with the community the Friday before each board meeting," he said. "I will present that recommendation to the board at each board meeting." If a change is needed, the board will consider a vote.
At the board meetings, the public will also have an opportunity to voice comments about the recommendation.
The group of medical professionals "have a wide range of perspectives on COVID and how to slow the spread in our community as well as our schools," Haworth said. "They are dealing with COVID every day and will help look at our school data to help us make a wise recommendation."
School corporations around the state that started with mask optional plans "have felt the crush of these quarantines and have had to move to requiring masks to deal with this reality," Haworth said.
