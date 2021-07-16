The Vigo County School Corp. is recruiting bus drivers ahead of the 2021-22 school year.
Bus drivers can earn nearly $100 per day for four hours of work and are benefit-eligible, making a bus driver position an attractive option for prospective employees, including retirees and those looking for a second job.
The school district offers free training for employees, including helping applicants earn the required CDL-B permit through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
CDL Adult Education classes are available throughout the year. More information is available at https://web.vigoschools.org/careers/#drivers, and interested applicants should contact Nancy Weaver at nlw@vigoschools.org or 812-462-4341 to get started in the training program.
