The future of Vigo County School Corp. high school facilities will soon be on the front burner, with eight community meetings scheduled in April to get community feedback on eight high school construction/renovation options.
Superintendent Rob Haworth discussed the status of high school facility planning at the end of a 2 1/2 hour School Board work session Monday.
He hopes to have those eight options narrowed to three by the end of June and to have a final recommendation for School Board consideration by January 2022.
The goal is to have a high school facility referendum on the May 2022 primary ballot.
"We plan to bring our conversations in regard to high school facilities to life in April," Haworth told reporters after the meeting. High school facilities have been discussed for many years and the pandemic has delayed progress this past year as far as community meetings — until now.
Asked about the importance of the projects, he said, "I think it speaks to where our community believes our facilities are failing our students and our teachers. We have incredible teachers, incredible staff, and you never want to put your staff in a position where they have to overcome issues with facilities." Facilities should help them in delivery of instruction, he said.
The April community meetings will take place at elementary schools from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — April 8, Lost Creek Elementary; April 13, Riley Elementary; April 14, DeVaney; April 15, Rio Grande; April 19, Terre Town; April 20, Dixie Bee; April 27, Fayette; April 29, Sugar Grove.
Even though hosted at eight elementary schools, the meetings will be open to the entire community.
At the same time, the district will meet with high school staff related to the eight concepts.
Options range from slight renovations to the three current high schools, to four smaller, brand new high schools — and "everything in between," Haworth said. Discussions could lead to a concept that hasn't been identified yet.
The district is looking into the possibility of a United States Department of Agriculture loan for a West Vigo High School project. With USDA, "There are a lot of things you must do in order to qualify," Haworth said. But there are advantages. For traditional financing, the term is about 20 years, whereas USDA will allow 20 to 40 years to finance at a low fixed rate, currently under 3%.
The district will look at both traditional and USDA financing for West Vigo proposals.
He also outlined "co-design" possibilities, which would involve partnerships with such entities as colleges/universities, Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, local business or health care. "Not only do we build schools, but we build schools that bring help to our entire community," he said.
The result is that the high schools "are truly public buildings," serving students from 8 a.m. to 3:30 but perhaps benefiting other groups at other times. Those partnerships also would benefit the students.
Haworth pointed out that as the district moves forward to make decisions about facilities, it also is dealing with the challenges of declining enrollment and its impact on school finances. The district needs to build positive community relationships with "a diverse and sometimes competing set of constituents," according to his presentation.
In reaching out to the community as far as high school facilities, the district also plans a social media feedback campaign; it will conduct a parent/community survey in May; and it will hold presentations for business, civic and non-for-profit groups in May.
The board’s next business meeting is March 22.
