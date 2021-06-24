Thirty Vigo County School Corp. students in grades 6-11 will perform “Through The Looking Glass” tonight at 6 p.m. at West Vigo High School.
The performance is the culminating event of the VCSC Performing Arts Workshop. The performance is free and open to the public. Karen Crispin is the director.
Students have been rehearsing since June 1 as a part of this summer program held at West Vigo High School. Participating students in grades 9-12 were eligible to earn a fine arts credit for participation in the workshop.
