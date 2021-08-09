By a 4-3 vote Monday night, the Vigo County School Board approved a revised school re-opening plan that requires indoor masking for grades PreK-6, and it also requires some indoor masking in grades 7-12, but with greater flexibility.
In grades 7-12, masking is recommended but optional during forward facing instruction time, physical education, band/orchestra and career technology lab work. Masking would be required in large group settings, such as hallways, or when there is close personal interaction such as a small group project.
The changes apply to students and staff, and students in PreK-6 will get mask breaks. A school re-opening plan first approved last month did not require masking in school, but officials cited increasing COVID cases and hospitalizations in the community.
One reason for the more strict elementary policy is that those 11 and under can’t get vaccinated.
Those board member voting in favor were Jackie Lower, Susan Powers, Joni Wise and Stacy Killion. Those voting against were Amy Lore, Rosemarie Scott and Hank Irwin. After the meeting, Scott said she voted against because she supported universal masking.
Wise also made a motion that called for the revised plan to be reviewed every two weeks, at each board meeting, and it will be amended as needed based on new health data that looks at positivity rate and hospitalizations. The board approved the motion.
On Tuesday, the Vigo County Health Department learned the county has high transmission of COVID-19 and will be rated an orange on the state’s color coding scale today.
Monday’s meeting included a lengthy public comment period in which more than 24 people spoke, many who were opposed to masking requirements and who believe parents should decide whether their students mask. Other parents supported the proposed plan or universal masking.
Several speakers said they appreciated the board’s difficult task in developing a plan that both keeps children safe and in school.
The audience frequently applauded those who spoke; Lower, the board president, acknowledged it’s an emotional topic and asked the audience to listen to each speaker with respect.
After the meeting, Superintendent Rob Haworth said, “It’s a tough decision. ... I’ve seen families torn apart because of their beliefs in COVID. I’ve seen churches torn apart because of their beliefs in COVID. We’re just trying to keep the school system moving forward.”
A major consideration for the district and board was, “How do we not cancel school; how do we not create a situation like we had last year” when schools had to close due to COVID cases and quarantines.
“How do we create a plan that protects those who don’t have a chance to be vaccinated ... how do we create a plan that keeps everyone in school? I think our board worked very hard with our health department to try to create such a document,” he said.
Haworth noted during the meeting that of about 50 new COVID cases reported on one day recently, 11 were school-aged. Also, one 16-year-old was in the hospital with COVID.
Dr. Darren Brucken, county health officer, emphasized that vaccination and masking are ways to avoid quarantine and keep students and staff in school. The VCSC revised plan is a customized approach to Vigo County.
“I don’t think it’s choice A versus choice B. We need to make our own choice C,” he said. He asked those in the audience to listen to the rationale and to remain open-minded.
He pointed out that those who are masked are not subject to quarantine when exposed to someone with COVID, as long as they remain asymptomatic. That is according to the state Department of Health, Brucken said.
“Quarantine is what led us to last year’s debacle,” locally and nationwide, he said.
Among the citizens speaking was Megan Mollet, who told the board she wasn’t for or against masking, “I’m just here for freedom of choice. I think parents should have a choice.” Later, she said the board’s commitment to reviewing the new masking policy at each meeting will help; she also appreciated the board’s willingness to allow everyone to speak who wanted to speak.
Trenton Cates questioned the effectiveness of masking and said that parents should have the choice and freedom to decide whether a child should mask. Making people mask “is taking away the freedom.”
Steve Ellis, local business owner who addressed the board, asked how many in the audience were pro-choice as far as masking and most raised their hand. He told the board, “You are not our leaders, you are our representatives,” a comment that drew loud applause. “The majority is behind me and they have spoken.”
Parent Courtney Espinosa, who has two children in school, said that while she would prefer universal masking, she was happy with the revised VCSC proposal and its science-based approach.
After the meeting, Jenny Norris said while she favors universal masking, she supported the school board’s decision. “I feel it’s an important choice to do everything we can to protect our children, especially with the Delta variant.”
While masks don’t offer 100% protection, “It’s definitely better than nothing and a minor inconvenience for our kids to be able to go to school five days a week and be safe,” Norris said. “I’m feeling a lot more comfortable sending my kids to school.”
On Tuesday, Hank Irwin explained his no vote.
“My no vote was about the implementation of the new plan and trying to avoid an additional burden on teachers and staff. Without a state mandate on masks, I felt the burden may be additional on staff. I felt our original plan [voted on in July] took that burden away and left room for more/less restrictions after school started based on case count,” he stated in an email.
Amy Lore, who had made an unsuccessful motion to table the matter, voted against the plan because she had many unanswered questions, she said.
“I had misgivings about masking so much for the younger kids,” she said. She also had some concerns related to the ability of parents to choose what is best for their children.
