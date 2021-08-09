By a 4-3 vote, the Vigo County School Board approved a revised school re-opening plan that requires indoor masking for grades PreK-6, and it also requires masking in grades 7-12 except during forward facing instruction time, physical education and band.
Masking requirements apply to students and staff. Students in PreK-6 will get mask breaks.
Those voting in favor were Jackie Lower, Susan Powers, Joni Wise and Stacy Killion. Those voting against were Amy Lore, Rosemarie Scott and Hank Irwin. After the meeting, Scott said she voted against because she supported universal masking.
Wise also made a motion that called for the revised plan to be reviewed every two weeks, at each board meeting, and it will be amended as needed based on new health data. The board approved the motion.
Monday's meeting included a lengthy public comment period in which more than 24 people spoke, many who were opposed to masking requirements and who believe parents should decide whether their students mask. Other parents supported the proposed plan or universal masking.
Several speakers said they appreciated the board's difficult task in developing a plan that both keeps children safe and in school.
The audience frequently applauded those who spoke; Lower, the board president, acknowledged it's an emotional topic and asked the audience to listen to each speaker with respect.
After the meeting, Superintendent Rob Haworth said, "It's a tough decision ... I've seen families torn apart because of their beliefs in COVID. I've seen churches torn apart because of their beliefs in COVID. We're just trying to keep the school system moving forward."
A major consideration for the district and board was, "How do we not cancel school; how do we not create a situation like we had last year" when schools had to close due to COVID cases and quarantines.
"How do we create a plan that protects those who don't have a chance to be vaccinated ... how do we create a plan that keeps everyone in school? I think our board worked very hard with our health department to try to create such a document," he said.
Haworth noted during the meeting that of about 50 new COVID cases reported on one day recently, 11 were school-aged; also, one 16-year-old was in the hospital with COVID.
Dr. Darren Brucken, county health officer, emphasized that vaccination and masking are ways to avoid quarantine and keep students and staff in school.
Among the citizens speaking was Megan Mollet, who told the board, "I think parents should have a choice" on student masking. Later, she said the board's commitment to reviewing the new masking policy at each meeting will help; she also appreciated the board's willingness to allow everyone to speak who wanted to speak.
Trenton Cates questioned the effectiveness of masking and said that parents want to make that choice about whether or not a child should mask. Making people mask "is taking away the freedom."
Meghan Terry said she opposes a masking mandate. "I think it should be definitely a parent's choice," she said.
Parent Courtney Espinosa said that while she would prefer universal masking, she was happy with the revised VCSC proposal. "I appreciate the science-based approach," she said.
After the meeting, Jenny Norris said while she favors universal masking, she supported the school board's decision. "I feel it's an important choice to do everything we can to protect our children, especially with the Delta variant."
While masks don't offer 100% protection, "It's definitely better than nothing and a minor inconvenience for our kids to be able to go to school five days a week and be safe," Norris said.
She said she's excited about the board's decision. "I'm feeling a lot more comfortable sending my kids to school," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.