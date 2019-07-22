The Vigo County School Corp. is opening to the public its elementary school playgrounds and middle school track and tennis facilities.
Starting today, the public may use those facilities outside of school and practice times.
The change is a continuation of the district's efforts to allow Vigo County citizens to use school corporation facilities.
“We’re taking the locks off our outdoor elementary and middle school facilities ... because Vigo County residents deserve to use our public facilities,” Superintendent Robert Haworth said today (Monday) in a news release.
“If we truly want neighborhood-focused schools, it’s important that we embrace our role as a gathering spot for families and neighborhoods. These facilities can play an important role in the health of Vigo County residents.”
Also, the Vigo County School Corp.'s Aquatic Center remains open to the public for lap swimming times.
For $5 fee that cover's the districts life-guarding costs, adults have access to lap swimming and a therapy pool with underwater treadmill on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 12 to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 5:45 to 7:15 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
