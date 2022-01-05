The Vigo County School Corp. will be on a two-hour delay Thursday.
The district this evening said it made the decision due to the continued bus driver shortage, as well as the expected early morning cold temperatures.
85, of West Union, IL, died January 2, 2022. A visitation will be held from 11:00-12:00 (CST) on January 8th, at the Prust-Hosch Funeral Home. Services will immediately follow. Please visit www.goodwinefuneralhomes.com.
