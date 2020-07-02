After a successful first year as a high school, the Vigo County School Corp. is announcing that Vigo Virtual Success Academy, its full-virtual school, is expanding to serve grades K-12 for the 2020-21 school year.

A plan is still being developed for a safe return to physical buildings on Aug. 11, but VVSA will be an option for any family unwilling to send their child to school in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a school district news release.

Families who are interested are asked to fill out an interest form at tinyurl.com/VCSCvirtual through the end of July. A staff member will be scheduling enrollment conferences with parents and caregivers starting in late July.

“Vigo Virtual Success Academy is a good choice for parents and caregivers seeking a virtual option due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as families who have been waiting for a virtual option that serves all Vigo County students,” said Bill Riley, director of communications for the district. “Parents don’t need to look outside of Vigo County—or the education their taxes help pay for—for a virtual education that will keep their child on track to return to our schools.”

Vigo Virtual Success Academy is not the same as the remote learning that the district offered at the end of last school year; it is a full virtual program with an established curriculum, dedicated principal and counselor, and Vigo County School Corp. teachers checking in with students to make sure they are successful.

In its first year, VVSA graduated 25 of its 29 seniors, including many students who were not finding success in a traditional classroom setting.

“When families decide that they are ready for their child to return to the physical classroom, their child will be ready,” said Riley.

Vigo Virtual Success Academy is powered by Edmentum, an established industry leader in virtual education. Elementary students will be enrolled in Edmentum’s Calvert program. For more information about Calvert, visit tinyurl.com/VCSCelemVVSA.

Parents and caregivers with questions should contact principal Robin Smith at robin.smith@vigoschools.org.

FIRST DAY AS PLANNED

Vigo County School Corp. is also announcing that the first day of school will be Tuesday, Aug. 11, as originally approved by the board last year.

“We are still actively planning for the 2020-21 school year and will have a full plan available later in July,” Riley said. “However, we wanted to let families know that we have a virtual option for all students and that school will start as planned.”

“It is still our intent to offer an in-person education five days a week this year,” said Riley, “but we are still developing the health and safety policies that will allow us to protect that type of education and keep our community safe.”