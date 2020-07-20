Two cases of COVID-19 have been connected to separate Vigo County school buildings.
According to a Monday news release, a graduate participating in Saturday's outdoor commencement at Terre Haute South Vigo High School has tested positive. The student wore a mask, was only outdoors and was distanced from other students.
Contact tracers will contact those who came in close contact with the student with further instructions, but the mitigation procedures set in place by the school corporation have helped to protect the community from spread, the release said.
The second case is an employee at Terre Town Elementary School.
Staff at Terre Town have been notified, and contact tracers have worked to identify and quarantine close contacts.
VCSC will “continue to enforce mitigation procedures to protect our community and we will notify the community when a case of COVID-19 is present in our schools,” the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.