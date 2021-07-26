Vigo County schools superintendent Rob Haworth challenged a group of high school students to lead their peers in providing 50,000 hours of community service in 2021-22.
Noting the scope of that challenge, "It's an opportunity to make some history," Haworth told the 100 VCSC students participating in the three-day Team Vigo Leadership Conference, which focuses on leadership development and community service.
The conference, at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, is co-hosted by VCSC and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
"For the next three days, we're going to help you grow to understand your role in the community as leaders — young leaders making a difference in Vigo County," Haworth said. "We'll work with you on what it takes to lead."
He also told students they are helping carry out the Chamber's community plan, which calls for many groups — including young people — to help bring positive change and growth to Terre Haute and Vigo County.
The goal is to get all North, South and West Vigo high school students involved in the service projects, and he estimated that with 3,520 students, that would be about 14 hours total service for the year, or about 2.5 hours per month.
"There will be a focus on the growth of your entire student body in your high school, not just your clique. Not just those in your immediate circle. But the entire building," Haworth said.
The clock began ticking July 1 with a goal of achieving the 50,000 hours by March 1. School staff can also contribute volunteer hours to the service projects.
If students meet the goal, Haworth pledged a one-day festival for the high schools at one site that will include music, food and games.
While the COVID pandemic and how it evolves could have an impact on the initiative, the district would respond by thinking of service differently and how it could be done virtually or in other ways. "There is still a lot of need in the community, with or without COVID, that needs to be met," Haworth said while meeting with media.
For the first two days of this week's conference, students are attending breakout sessions on such topics as leadership style; building blocks of a productive meeting; work ethic; driving change; entrepreneurship for beginners and the Chamber of Commerce Community Plan. Students also will hear from leaders of the community's four colleges.
Students also will develop plans for school-wide service initiatives.
On Wednesday, high school teams will present their initial school-wide community service plans at a banquet in the West Vigo High School Green Dome, with a welcome from Mayor Duke Bennett and a keynote speech delivered by Josh Schertz, Indiana State University men’s basketball coach.
The students have been identified by their school leadership as current or emerging leaders. During the conference, they will connect with more than 20 local leaders in the breakout sessions.
The students also will be part of the superintendent's advisory council for the upcoming school year.
Among those attending is Sadie Herring, who will be a senior at West Vigo. She's previously attended leadership conferences and knows what kind of positive impact they can have.
As far as Haworth's community service challenge, she said, "I think it's a great way not only for these students to get involved in their community but go into their schools and encourage other students to get involved as well."
Jesiah Richardson, who will be a North Vigo junior, said he hopes to improve his leadership skills and get more involved in the community. He participates in football and others sports at North.
He understands young people are the key to positive change in Vigo County.
"We're the future of the community, so it's in our hands what happens from here on. Whatever we do to help our community is what's going to change it or not change it. If we don't do anything to help it, nothing is going to happen. Nothing is going to change," he said. "If we do our part, then everything should work perfectly fine."
The Team Vigo Leadership Conference aligns with the talent attraction and retention goals of the Chamber and the See You In Terre Haute Community Plan, according to Kristin Craig, Chamber president. "We're working to build a stronger community and that starts with the people. We're hoping that the takeaway for students is the potential they have and the potential our community has as well."
Sponsors include Duke Energy, Sycamore Engineering, Vectren, Tabco, Glas-Col, Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College, and Ivy Tech Community College.
