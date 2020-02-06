The Vigo County School Corp. saw a dip in the enrollment numbers that will determine 2019-20 state funding.
In the second and final Average Daily Membership count of the 2019-20 school year, VCSC has 13,968 students, down from the fall count’s 14,190. The count occurred Monday.
Part of the enrollment decline is due to student migration: 121 students moved out of the state of Indiana since September, and 374 moved out of Vigo County. The district also tallied 49 early graduates in 2019-20, which contributes to the enrollment decline since fall.
State funding is on a per-student basis, and the second ADM count determines funding for January-June of 2020. Losing 222 students will cause Vigo County School Corp. to lose $1,445,220 in funding, since the state funds schools at a rate of $6,510 per student for the 2019-20 school year. Typically, the fall count is higher than the spring count in Vigo County, and the corporation estimates the fall count in the 2020-21 school year will be higher than the 2019-20 spring count.
“Population decline in Vigo County is the most significant challenge we face in our schools,” said Rob Haworth, superintendent of schools. “We must continue to look for new ways to raise revenue for our schools while right-sizing our district.”
One bright spot for the corporation’s student count is Vigo Virtual Success Academy, the school corporation’s virtual school option. As of Feb. 5, VVSA has enrolled 123 students, over 40 of which are new to Vigo County School Corp.’s enrollment count.
The school corporation commissioned a demographic study in December 2017, and the predictions from the study continue to be accurate. The study predicts that the district will lose an additional 636 students—and the state funding those students bring—in the next eight years, as the population of Vigo County declines.
At current funding levels, 636 students represent $4.14 million in yearly revenue.
