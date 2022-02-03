As the winter storm warning for Vigo County continues through early Friday morning, all Vigo County School Corp. students will have a weather-related eLearning Day again on Friday.
Extracurricular activities and events, including all practices, will not take place Friday.
Per the Indiana Department of Education, an eLearning Day will count toward the 180 instructional day requirement.
The district will continue to evaluate weather and road conditions throughout the weekend.
