The Vigo County School Corp. updated COVID-19 Dashboard shows that the number of student and staff COVID cases has declined from last week.
Also, student quarantines are up, while staff quarantines are down, according to a VCSC news release.
Twelve of the district’s 27 brick and mortar schools have no active cases at this time. The dashboard is available at vigoschools.org.
The dashboard shows:
- 3 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (down from 14 last week).
- 18 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (down from 30 last week).
- 106 students actively quarantined (up from 74 last week).
- 55 staff actively quarantined (down from 169 last week).
The district continues to track active cases and quarantines for schools to the best of the district’s ability during remote learning—even though students are at home—to provide data on how COVID-19 is impacting our school community.
The additional data also shows 18 active cases at the elementary level, 6 active cases at the middle school level, and 11 active cases at the high school level, when combining student and staff cases.
The district will continue to monitor cases among students and staff during remote learning to provide data, receiving data from the Vigo County Health Department as it comes in.
The district will continue to work with the Vigo County Health Department to notify families about the need to quarantine as a result of close contact.
