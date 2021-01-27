The Vigo County School Corp. COVID-19 Dashboard shows improved numbers in all four major metrics: staff cases on campus in the last 14 days, student cases on campus in the last 14 days, staff availability ratings and student attendance ratings, according to the school district.
• Staff positive on campus in the last 14 days: 17, down from 18.
• Student positive on campus in the last 14 days: 19, down from 32.
• Staff availability ratings: 25 good/2 moderate — improved from 21 good/6 moderate last week.
• Student attendance rating: 10 good/12 moderate/5 severe — improved from 9 good/12 moderate/6 severe last week.
“As many student quarantines are as a result of contact inside the home and outside of school, we continue to rely heavily on staff availability as the most important metric,” said Bill Riley, director of communications. Student attendance ratings may be impacted by student engagement and non-COVID-related absences.
Vigo County remains "orange" at a "2" rating, but is on the verge of "yellow," according to VCSC.
The new dashboard format supports the district’s new school-by-school decision-making model by showing new data by school. It is updated every Wednesday afternoon and is intended to provide a snapshot of data at the moment.
The district has 27 schools with nearly 12,600 students learning in person and just over 2,000 employees.
Student attendance rating includes those students who are counted absent because of a consistent lack of engagement with school.
