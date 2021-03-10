The Vigo County School Corp. COVID-19 dashboard shows this week improved numbers in staff availability and student attendance ratings, and slightly higher staff and student cases on campus within the last 14 days.
Staff availability is the most important indicator of whether a school needs remote learning.
Middle school students started attending in-person four days per week on a Tuesday-Friday schedule last week on March 2. High school students adopted the same schedule on Tuesday of this week.
The dashboard's first two columns show staff and student cases on campus during the person’s infectious period in the last 14 days. There have been 14 student cases on campus in the last 14 days and 5 staff cases, changed from 12 student cases and 3 staff cases one week ago.
Last week’s student and staff cases included a partial week of weather-related remote learning when students and staff were not on campus.
The third and fourth columns are designed to help the community anticipate closures at individual schools by providing a staff availability and student attendance rating by school.
Currently, 25 schools are “good” for staff availability ratings and two schools are “moderate.” This is an improvement over last week when 22 schools were “good” and five schools were “moderate.”
In terms of student attendance ratings, 23 schools are “good” and four schools are “moderate.” This is an improvement over last week when 21 schools were “good,” five schools were “moderate,” and one school was “severe.” Student attendance rating includes those students who are counted absent because of a consistent lack of engagement with school.
The final column shows spread within our region using the state’s color-coded map for our area. Vigo County achieved a “blue” score this week but remains at a “yellow” advisory level until the county can achieve a blue score for two straight weeks.
