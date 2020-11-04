The Vigo County School Corp.'s updated COVID-19 Dashboard shows increases in positive cases and those on quarantine.
The data shows 762 students actively quarantined, up from 436 last week.
Ten of the district’s 27 brick and mortar schools have no active COVID cases at this time.
The dashboard shows:
-39 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days [up from 15 last week].
-20 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days [up from 16 last week].
-762 students actively quarantined [up from 436 last week].
-75 staff actively quarantined [up from 66 last week].
The district also released information about active positive cases and active quarantines, information which is used internally and by the COVID-19 Task Force to make decisions. These numbers tally cases and quarantines regardless of whether the person was on campus during their infectious period.
The additional data also shows 14 active cases at the elementary level, 16 active cases at the middle school level, and 23 active cases at the high school level, when combining student and staff cases.
Daily COVID-19 Case Digest
The following positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff who were on school grounds during their infectious periods were reported today.
-West Vigo High School: 1 staff member
-Woodrow Wilson Middle School: 1 student.
-Farrington Grove Elementary School: 1 staff member.
-Honey Creek Middle School: 1 student, 1 staff member.
-Terre Town Elementary School: 1 student.
-Riley Elementary School: 1 student.
-Davis Park Elementary School: 1 staff member.
-Otter Creek Middle School: 1 student.
The district is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
