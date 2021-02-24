This week's Vigo County School Corp. COVID-19 dashboard shows improved numbers in all measures: staff cases on campus in the last 14 days, student cases on campus in the last 14 days, staff availability ratings and student attendance ratings.
Middle school students will attend in-person four days per week on a Tuesday-Friday schedule starting Tuesday, March 2. High school students will adopt the same schedule starting Tuesday, March 9.
The first two dashboard columns show staff and student cases on campus during the person’s infectious period in the last 14 days.
There have been six student cases on campus in the last 14 days and three staff cases, down from six staff cases and 13 student cases one week ago. The arrow beside each school’s case count indicates whether the number has gone up, down, or remained steady.
The third and fourth columns help the community anticipate closures at individual schools by providing a staff availability and student attendance rating by school. The three possible levels are “good,” “moderate,” and “severe.”
Under staff availability, 25 schools are “good,” and two schools are “moderate.” No school is “severe.” This is an improvement from the ratings two weeks ago that showed 20 schools “good,” six schools “moderate,” and one school “severe” in terms of staff availability. The district takes a holistic view of staff availability, and staff may be unavailable because of non-COVID-related reasons.
In terms of student attendance ratings, 19 schools are “good,” eight schools are “moderate,” and no school is “severe.” This is an improvement on the ratings two weeks ago that showed 14 schools “good,” 11 schools “moderate,” and 2 schools “severe” in terms of student attendance.
Student attendance rating includes those students who are counted absent because of a consistent lack of engagement with school.
The final column shows spread within our region using the state’s color-coded map for our area. Vigo County achieved a “blue” score this week but remains at “yellow” advisory until “blue” scores are recorded for two straight weeks.
