The Vigo County School Corp. has updated its COVID-19 Dashboard, available at vigoschools.org. Six of the district’s 27 brick and mortar schools have no active cases at this time.
It shows:
- 14 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (down from 46 last week)
- 30 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (down from 48 last week)
- 74 students actively quarantined (down from 431 last week)
- 169 staff actively quarantined (up from 98 last week)
All VCSC schools moved to remote learning on Nov. 19.
The district continues to track active cases and quarantines for schools to the best of the district’s ability during remote learning—even though students are at home—to provide data on how COVID-19 is impacting our school community.
The additional data also shows 19 active cases at the elementary level, 15 active cases at the middle school level, and 17 active cases at the high school level, when combining student and staff cases. Those numbers are down at the elementary level and up slightly at the middle and high school levels compared to last week.
The district will continue to monitor cases among students and staff during remote learning to provide data, receiving data from the Vigo County Health Department as it comes in.
The district will continue to work with the Vigo County Health Department to notify families about the need to quarantine as a result of close contact.
