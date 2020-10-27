A student at Rio Grande Elementary School, a staff member at Fuqua Elementary School, and a student at Woodrow Wilson Middle School who were on school grounds during their infectious periods have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Vigo County School Corp.
The Vigo County School Corp. is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer.
