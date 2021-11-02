The Vigo County School Corp. is kicking off a series of 10 community meetings tonight on proposed high school facilities projects with a virtual meeting at 7 p.m.
The direct link is: https://youtu.be/oHVe3-fphU8.
The purpose is to discuss the three proposed high school facilities projects and seek community feedback.
Details of the proposed plans can be found at tinyurl.com/vcscuncommon.
Tonight's meeting will feature a presentation by Superintendent Rob Haworth and will include four opportunities for live, interactive community feedback using Thought Exchange.
The district will collect the feedback over the month of November from the nine in-person community meetings and two virtual community meetings [one took place Thursday] to help determine the best path forward towards a potential May 2022 building referendum.
In Indiana, the only way to complete a significant building project over $17 million dollars is to hold a community-wide referendum.
On Thursday, at 6 p.m., in-person meetings will take place at Lost Creek, Dixie Bee and Sugar Creek Consolidated schools.
