Tonight, after the regularly scheduled school board meeting, Vigo County schools' superintendent Rob Haworth will conduct another community session to talk about the district's financial challenges and a proposed operating referendum.
The regular school board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. The community session will take place immediately following the board meeting.
The community session provides an opportunity for the public to listen to Haworth's presentation related to district financial challenges, and a proposed response that includes a $7 million operating referendum and $4 million in budget cuts.
The session will take place in the board room of the administration building, 686 Wabash Ave.
The public is able to ask questions and comment at the community meetings, which are not school board meetings.
