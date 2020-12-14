A Vigo County School Corp. advisory committee is proposing the closure of West Vigo Elementary and Deming Elementary schools effective at the end of this school year, and three community meetings are scheduled for next month to receive the public's feedback.

District officials announced the developments at Monday's School Board meeting. The School Board took no action on the proposal.

The community meetings addressing proposed elementary school closures will be conducted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, Wednesday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 19 at the West Vigo Elementary Conference Center. The goal is to have the meetings both in-person and virtually.

Superintendent Rob Haworth said the committee also suggested closing a third school by the end of this year, although the district's strategic plan does not call for closing a third school until the following year. School board members indicated they want to follow the strategic plan, which calls for two school closures this year.

Haworth said he will ask the board early next year to amend the strategic plan; he suggests that in September, the school district review enrollment numbers, and if current trends continue, the district look not only at a third school closure, but also potentially a fourth.

"This is an attempt to deliver the spending cuts we had promised" when the district sought an operational referendum, he said after the meeting.

Projections indicate that the district's enrollment will stabilize at 13,000 by 2030, he said.

District officials provided a brief overview of the task force recommendation and the data it reviewed, including elementary schools with enrollments under 330. Christi Fenton, executive director of elementary education, said the committee looked at such factors as enrollment, school boundaries, building age, capacity, transition to new schools, community dynamics and transportation.

"Closing buildings is not just a financial issue, it's not just an enrollment issue. For parents and students, it's a personal issue," Haworth said after the 2 1/2 hour meeting. It's a decision that causes a lot of emotion and passion.

"We need the community meetings to have that dialogue, because there may be something that we're missing — something that we need to hear from the community that we haven't heard," he said.

"In the end, I think we do still need to close two [schools]," Haworth said. But it is ultimately the school board's decision on whether to act on the committee's recommendation.

If West Vigo closes, those students would re-locate to Sugar Creek Consolidated and Fayette. If Deming closes, those students would go to Ouabache and Franklin.

VCSC enrollment continues to decline, and that decline is projected to continue, officials say.

Jerome McKibben of McKibben Demographic Research provided a demographic study for the district through 2030-31. Total district enrollment is forecasted to decrease by 315 students between 2020-21 and 2025-26. It is forecasted to decrease by 267 students from 2025-26 and 2030-31, primarily due to the increase in empty nest households and the flat rate of in-migration of young families.

In another presentation, Tom Balitewicz, VCSC director of student services, provided an enrollment update analyzing COVID-19’s impact on VCSC’s enrollment numbers. COVID-19 has reversed previous enrollment stabilization and had a negative impact on enrollment. Many families have chosen virtual options other than Vigo Virtual Success Academy.

The VCSC strategic plan called for an elementary committee to make recommendations this year, with two closings to occur in 2021.

The school district first announced the proposed reduction of elementary schools in October 2019, part of a spending reduction plan in response to declining enrollment, financial challenges and a declining cash balance. The board approved the strategic plan early this year.

During strategic plan discussions, the district pointed out that over the prior 11 years, enrollment had declined by more than 1,300 students, enough to fill three elementary schools. In September 2019, the district had 14,185 students, and this past September, that number had dropped to 13,601; officials say much of the drop this past year could be attributed to the pandemic.

The enrollment loss also takes a financial toll, as each student generates $6,665 in state funding.

In other matters, the school board conducted a second preliminary determination hearing for the Otter Creek Middle School project. Afterward, the board approved several resolutions to move the project forward.

It was the last board meeting for long-time members Paul Lockhart, who has served 28 years, and Mel Burks who has served 24 years. Haworth thanked them for their years of service.

Board member Jackie Lower said both have had a dedication to the community and students.

Lockhart said it's been an honor and privilege to serve, and he encouraged the board to always make decisions based on what is best for students. Burks said "it was an honor to serve in a great community. I wish you all Godspeed."