Vigo County School Corp. buses may run late Monday morning due to a driver shortage. The district distributed this message Sunday evening:
"As school resumes tomorrow from Winter Break, Monday, January 3, approximately 30 bus drivers are out at this time. Student pick up/drop off delays of up to 30 minutes may occur. Families have been encouraged to ensure students are dressed accordingly, as they wait for transportation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.