Vigo County School Corp. buses may run late Monday morning due to a driver shortage. The district distributed this message Sunday evening:

"As school resumes tomorrow from Winter Break, Monday, January 3, approximately 30 bus drivers are out at this time. Student pick up/drop off delays of up to 30 minutes may occur. Families have been encouraged to ensure students are dressed accordingly, as they wait for transportation."

