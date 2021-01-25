The Vigo County School Board has voted to close West Vigo and Deming elementary schools at the end of current school year.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

West Vigo will become the home of central administrative offices, and Deming will become an early learning center serving infants through kindergarten age.

The board voted 5-0 in favor Monday evening. Board member Rosemarie Scott abstained and Joni Wise was not present.

West Vigo Elementary will be consolidated into Sugar Creek Consolidated and Fayette Elementary schools, and Deming Elementary will be consolidated into Benjamin Franklin Elementary and Ouabache Elementary schools. "These schools have room, and class sizes will not increase," Superintendent Rob Haworth said in making his recommendation.

This story will be updated.