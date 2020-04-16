The Vigo County School Corp. this morning announced its board will meet April 30. The meetings previously set for April 20 and May 4 are canceled.
The format of the April 30 meeting has yet to be announced.
The meeting will include regular business for the school corporation to continue operations, district spokesman Bill Riley said in a news release.
It also will include the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board’s sale and lease offer on the school district's central administrative building at 686 Wabash Ave.
The board also will act on a resolution to help the district respond in the event that June 30’s property tax revenue is less than expected. The state of Indiana has announced a 60-day property tax grace period for May 10 payments. The district will seek financing options in the event delays in payment causes cash flow issues.
Riley said the scheduling of an April 30 meeting is due to timelines for understanding financing options with local banks and the Indiana bond bank.
The school corporation encourages public comment on matters before the board. Public comment can be sent via e-mail to april30meeting@vigoschools.org
The Vigo County School Corp. this morning announced its board will meet April 30. The meetings previously set for April 20 and May 4 are canceled.
The format of the April 30 meeting has yet to be announced.
The meeting will include regular business for the school corporation to continue operations, district spokesman Bill Riley said in a news release.
It also will include the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board’s sale and lease offer on the central administrative building at 686 Wabash Ave.
The board also will act on a resolution to help the district respond in the event that June 30’s property tax revenue is less than expected. The state of Indiana has announced a 60-day property tax grace period for May 10 payments. The district will seek financing options in the event delays in payment causes cash flow issues.
Riley said the scheduling of an April 30 meeting is due to timelines for understanding financing options with local banks and the Indiana bond bank.
The school corporation encourages public comment on matters before the board. Public comment can be sent via e-mail to april30meeting@vigoschools.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.