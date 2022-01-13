The Vigo County School Board tonight voted 6-0 to proceed with a $260 million building referendum that calls for new academic facilities and renovated non-academic facilities for North, South and West Vigo high schools.
The referendum would be on the May 3 ballot.
All of the members present voted for the measure; member Joni Wise was not in attendance.
A referendum is a public question placed on a ballot by a local unit of government, such as the school corporation. Property taxes that are approved by voters in a referendum are not subject to property tax caps.
The board OK'd moving ahead with Option 2, which involves a $260 million referendum, calls for new academic spaces at all three high schools as well as renovated non-academic spaces. All three schools would be done at the same time. Option 2 represents one cohesive project, officials say.
